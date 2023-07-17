JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Signaturefd LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $90,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,570. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

