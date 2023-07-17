JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

