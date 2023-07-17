Kaspa Price Hits $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $635.64 million and $29.92 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 35.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,689,259,476 coins and its circulating supply is 19,689,259,672 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,675,147,052.55861. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03265491 USD and is up 13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $32,329,814.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

