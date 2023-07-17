Kaspa Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $638.02 million and approximately $35.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,680,791,787 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,675,147,052.55861. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03265491 USD and is up 13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $32,329,814.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

