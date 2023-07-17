Kava Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00003070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $587.95 million and $21.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 635,220,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,297,817 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

