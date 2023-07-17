Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

