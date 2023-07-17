KlayUniverse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,462.73 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $5,462.73 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08819454 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,585.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

