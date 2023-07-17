Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS KHTRF remained flat at $3.78 during trading on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

