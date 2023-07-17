Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS KHTRF remained flat at $3.78 during trading on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
