KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading Down 0.2%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

