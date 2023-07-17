L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
In other L.B. Foster news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,893.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,303,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,027,252.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. 17,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $154.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.96.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.18 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
