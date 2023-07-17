Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.47. The stock had a trading volume of 140,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,015. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

