Lannebo Fonder AB Purchases 198,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2,828.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for approximately 9.5% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB owned about 0.55% of Qualys worth $59,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $130.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

