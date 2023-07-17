Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.