Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

