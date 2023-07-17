Lansing Street Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 425,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 546,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 698,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

