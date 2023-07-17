Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.13 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 384.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

