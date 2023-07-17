Lansing Street Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IHF opened at $254.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $240.08 and a 1-year high of $287.50.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.