Lansing Street Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

