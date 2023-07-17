Lansing Street Advisors Sells 2,719 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $180.84 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

