Lansing Street Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

