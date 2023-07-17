Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Up 4%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.26 ($0.30) and last traded at €0.25 ($0.28). 54,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.24 ($0.27).

Leoni Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of €0.27 and a 200 day moving average of €2.05.

About Leoni

(Get Free Report)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.