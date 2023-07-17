LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the June 15th total of 52,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at $762,993.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNKB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

