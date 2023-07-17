London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,436.17 ($121.40).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($118.36) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.86) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 20,089 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,099 ($104.19), for a total value of £1,627,008.11 ($2,093,153.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,586,531 and have sold 178,319 shares valued at $1,477,143,508. 21.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

About London Stock Exchange Group

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,252 ($106.16) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($90.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($113.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,879.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,419.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,899.

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.