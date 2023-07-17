London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,436.17 ($121.40).
LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($118.36) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.86) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group
In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 20,089 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,099 ($104.19), for a total value of £1,627,008.11 ($2,093,153.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,586,531 and have sold 178,319 shares valued at $1,477,143,508. 21.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.