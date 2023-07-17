Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. 331,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 80,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$186.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

