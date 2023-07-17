LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 185.1% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUXH shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LuxUrban Hotels

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $200,700. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:LUXH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ LUXH remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 48,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,223. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

