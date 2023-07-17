LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $728.75. 102,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,657. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $678.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.31.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.62.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

