LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.29. 106,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,017. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

