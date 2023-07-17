LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after purchasing an additional 958,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $160,535,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689,232. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

