Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
