Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of MRO opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

