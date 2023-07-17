Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

