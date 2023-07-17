Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
