Markel Corp Buys 13,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $123,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.97. 234,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile



Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

