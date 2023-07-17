Markel Corp Takes $2.92 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.40.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

