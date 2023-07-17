Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.