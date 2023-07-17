Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.51

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.51 and last traded at $104.41, with a volume of 32011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Masonite International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

