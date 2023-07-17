McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.14 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.56 and its 200-day moving average is $280.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

