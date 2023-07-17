Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SHWZ stock remained flat at $1.00 on Monday. 27,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,333. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Featured Stories

