Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.29. 85,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,795. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

