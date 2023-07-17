Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 3.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.45. 75,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 346,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Merus Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Merus by 102.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

