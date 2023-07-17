Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 3.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.45. 75,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 346,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Merus by 102.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

