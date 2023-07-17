Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $12.72 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 333,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,724,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. 1,176,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,051. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.



