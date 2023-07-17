Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $13.61 Million in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 629,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,000. Topgolf Callaway Brands accounts for 1.5% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,831,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $20,919,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,161,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $9,830,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,880.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,156 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,260.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MODG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 624,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,594. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

