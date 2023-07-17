Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $136,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.51. 10,237,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,651,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $316.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.10. The company has a market cap of $782.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.84.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

