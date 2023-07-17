Metahero One Day Trading Volume Tops $179,760.03 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.63 million and $179,760.03 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002763 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011064 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

