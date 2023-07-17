Metahero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $212,934.95 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $212,934.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

