Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $55.56. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. Metro has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $58.23.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.