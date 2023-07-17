Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 55,590 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,155,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,590 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.23% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $88,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after buying an additional 986,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 910,850 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.46. 4,833,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,140. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

