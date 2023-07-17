Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 604,483 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 525,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 334,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 327,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.55. 137,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,034. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.