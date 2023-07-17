Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 27,045 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 492.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.20. 1,222,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
