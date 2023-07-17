Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 27,045 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 492.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.20. 1,222,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,624,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.