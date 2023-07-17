Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.07. 624,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.54 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $296.95 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.