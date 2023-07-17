Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Price Performance
NYSE DE traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.07. 624,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.54 and its 200-day moving average is $399.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $296.95 and a 52-week high of $448.40.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
