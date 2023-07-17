Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,542 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $110.53. 648,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

